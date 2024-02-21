Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

NYSE CPK opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

