Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Decreased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $154.79. 3,997,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,684,857. The firm has a market cap of $292.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

