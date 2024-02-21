Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30 to $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.95. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $109.19 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

