CI Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,627 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after purchasing an additional 258,621 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,188,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 15.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 109.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

