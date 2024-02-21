CI Investments Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 871,738 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,445,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $93,647,000 after purchasing an additional 866,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after purchasing an additional 820,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

MUR stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MUR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

