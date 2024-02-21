CI Investments Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Waters by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Waters by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Waters by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $323.94 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $335.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.20 and its 200 day moving average is $287.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.