CI Investments Inc. Purchases 2,353 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Centene by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 186,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 807,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 64,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

