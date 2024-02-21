CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 44.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.70. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

