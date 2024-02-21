CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $199.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $263.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

