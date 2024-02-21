CI Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Energy worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.72.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,126 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $485,183.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,864,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,309,073.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,611 shares of company stock worth $1,082,751 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

