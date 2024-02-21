CIBC Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$14.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.39.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.95. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

