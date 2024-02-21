Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Price Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $616.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,917. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $626.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $596.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

