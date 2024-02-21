CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 148,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 84,555 shares.The stock last traded at $4.54 and had previously closed at $4.46.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.40 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the second quarter valued at $868,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at $2,568,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter valued at $2,304,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

