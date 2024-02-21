Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 12,210 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 136.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.24. 2,673,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The stock has a market cap of $539.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.