Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,324 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,722,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

