Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,717. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $203.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

