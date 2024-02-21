Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $4.21 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.74. The company had a trading volume of 320,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $442.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

