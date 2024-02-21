Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.05.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

FANG traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.36. 1,491,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,699. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $183.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

