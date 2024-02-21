Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 317 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lessened its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $353.46. 129,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,289. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $364.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.78.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

