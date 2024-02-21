ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39,371 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 329,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $16.31 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

