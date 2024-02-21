ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bel Fuse were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 105.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Bel Fuse Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.51. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $928,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

