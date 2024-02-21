ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,713 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,738,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

