ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after buying an additional 337,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenable by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,247,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,843,000 after purchasing an additional 370,932 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,040,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,949,000 after purchasing an additional 472,322 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenable by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,668,000 after acquiring an additional 810,831 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,590,327.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 33,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $1,590,327.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,146 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,422.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,462 shares of company stock worth $2,521,767. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

