ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,466 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

