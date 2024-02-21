ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,700 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total transaction of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,873.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,061 shares of company stock valued at $163,368. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.11 million, a PE ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.03 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

