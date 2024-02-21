ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 93,636.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDY stock opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.81 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

