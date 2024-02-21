ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 263.4% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $77.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

