Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.15

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 197443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 31.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -256.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.