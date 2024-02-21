Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.94, for a total transaction of $9,015,308.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,074 shares in the company, valued at $36,898,307.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 1,275 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.50, for a total transaction of $304,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,310 shares of company stock worth $31,411,930. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.84. 62,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,255. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $269.35. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.03.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SBAC

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.