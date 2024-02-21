Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 2,869 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 433.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Paramount Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Paramount Global by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 2,737,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,653,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

PARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

