Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 501 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. 1,262,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,708,889. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.53. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.