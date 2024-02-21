Clear Street Markets LLC Has $55,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 87.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $12.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $896.99. 209,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $353.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $954.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $696.41.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

