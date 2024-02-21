Clear Street Markets LLC Has $67,000 Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387 over the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. 176,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,498. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.89%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

