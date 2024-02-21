Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $29,000 in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 177,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $5,583,553.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,537,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,098,775.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 442,040 shares of company stock valued at $13,436,014 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:STAA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,416. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $73.13.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

