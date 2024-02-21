Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 148.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 172.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $68,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,211,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on NV5 Global from $136.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

NV5 Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $109.96. 1,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

