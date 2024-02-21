Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,123 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,032,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.14%.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.