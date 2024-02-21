Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALVR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Price Performance

NASDAQ ALVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 17,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs downgraded AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlloVir

In other news, CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,830 shares of company stock valued at $69,465. 39.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AlloVir Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

