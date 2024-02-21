Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,734. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.93.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

