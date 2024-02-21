Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,538,752 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,329,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 3,643,284 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Shares of DNA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,651,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 761,737 shares in the company, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $53,463.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,525,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,785,704.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 768,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,002 in the last quarter. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

