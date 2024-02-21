Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,540,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,383,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,977,000 after acquiring an additional 176,526 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,240,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after acquiring an additional 271,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xerox by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,790,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,965,000 after buying an additional 52,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xerox by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,435,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,258,000 after buying an additional 133,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 96,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,903. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.59. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $19.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

