Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 498,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGP shares. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

Ultrapar Participações stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.31. 560,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,741. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

