Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,319 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 39.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1,769.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.93. 4,419,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,818,801. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

