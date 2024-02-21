Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.65. 330,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.66. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $896.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.84%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

