ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $611,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 577,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $36.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

In other ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 25,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $851,026.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,007,117 shares in the company, valued at $101,339,842.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 72,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,297.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

