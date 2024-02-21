ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EMO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.01

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.01 and traded as high as $36.72. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $36.57, with a volume of 78,000 shares traded.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.05.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,543,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,635,000 after purchasing an additional 278,098 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,810,000 after buying an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 577,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 377,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 46,643 shares during the period.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
