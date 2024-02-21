Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 41,557 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,277,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 4.17% of Surgery Partners worth $154,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 51.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $361,000. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at $242,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,421,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

SGRY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.05. 96,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

