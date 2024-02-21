Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,068,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Airbnb worth $283,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after buying an additional 130,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,012,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,448,607 shares of company stock worth $201,252,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $146.59. 832,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,885. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $158.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.