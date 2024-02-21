Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,860,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,542 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Progressive worth $259,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 20.3% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.2% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $188.58. The company had a trading volume of 294,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

View Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.