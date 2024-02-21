Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,975 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Baker Hughes worth $195,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ BKR traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,072. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

