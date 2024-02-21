Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $160.26 Million Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,608,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Coty worth $160,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COTY. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 296,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Coty by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Coty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.94.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.50. 1,947,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

